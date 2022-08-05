Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cumberland and Salem. In Maryland, Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Cumberland, Salem by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cumberland; Salem HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cumberland and Salem. In Maryland, Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
