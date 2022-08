Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. The Vols will kick off its 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup. 2022 Tennessee football...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO