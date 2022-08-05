ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musicinsf.com

Day One of Outside Lands 2022

Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big crowds turn out for first day of Outside Lands 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Outside Lands 2022 officially got underway Friday, with the three-day music and culture festival expected to draw a crowd of around 220,000 people this weekend."I'm excited for music, good food, good drinks," said Marin resident and festival attendee Bella Guyan.Annalise Arroyo is at Outside Lands for the first time this year. She snagged a spot as close to the main stage as she could on Friday.ALSO READ: More information on Outside Lands 2022"It's really amazing. A lot of artists that I really wanted to see are here. And from just looking at the general set...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Metal guitarist turned crooner sings with big band at Sweetwater

SAN FRANCISCO -- A longtime figure on the Bay Area's rock and metal scene explores a different side of music when vocalist Sven Söderlund and his Masterful Orchestra perform at an early brunch show at the Sweetwater Sunday.A well-regarded metal guitarist who came up during the rise of the thrash-metal scene in San Francisco during the early '80s, Soderlund was raised in a musical family (both his parents played jazz) and picked up the six-string at the age of nine. By 1984, he had been invited to join then fledgling thrash outfit Mordred before eventually striking out on to found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour

The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
NBC San Diego

Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes

The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Bold Italic

Where to Eat, Drink & Stay in Downtown Napa Now

I’ve spent twenty-one years day-tripping and overnighting in Napa and written a few hundred articles about this incredible food and drink County in my various editor roles the past 15 years (a few listed here). I have been most everywhere of note across this — and multiple — California Wine Countries. This means each return to this neighboring County to my SF home either leads me to new spots or revisiting longtimers with notable changes. After nights in downtown Napa, here are six standouts to eat, drink and/or stay at now.
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Rudner
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
pugetsound.media

Ryan Yamamoto Added To KPIX Wall of Fame

PugetSound.Media congratulates former KOMO 4 anchor, Ryan Yamamoto, who has moved on to KPIX 5/San Francisco. Ryan now has his picture on the wall at KPIX. I hate to ONE UP a fella after such a score like that, but…. Yesterday, after taking the girls through the Chic-Fil-A drive-thru, I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Gallery#Performing#Musical Theater#The Bankhead Theater#The Gilbert Sullivan#Lva
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KRON4 News

Nearby late-night food spots open after Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The latest performance at this year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you’re going to see Green Day, SZA, Post Malone, or any of the other final acts, you might be looking for a late-night bite afterwards. Here are the closest late-night food […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy