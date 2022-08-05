Read on wildcatstrong.com
Scott Clark – New Assistant Football, Wrestling Coach
The Temple Athletic Department would like to announce the addition of Scott Clark to our athletic staff. Coach Grounds will be joining our staff as an assistant in both the football and men’s wrestling programs at Temple High School. Coach Clark is a graduate of Thorndale High School in...
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
Centex volleyball preview: Several established programs breaking in new coaches
When it’s time to question a line call in West this season, it’ll be a different coach beckoning over her captain to pass along a question to the chair official. When the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs need a pick-me-up, it’ll be a different sideline stalker cajoling them. And when Lorena needs a pep talk in the timeout huddle, it’ll be a different preacher delivering the sermon.
Ellison's Bett commits to Baylor
Killeen Ellison defensive tackle Brendan Bett verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday night. The 6-5, 280-pound Bett, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over Colorado, Houston and SMU. He is coming off a tremendous junior season in which he collected 67 tackles with 19 for loss. The Bears now have 24...
Chilton Pirates strive to bring state title home
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates are not messing around this year as they look to bring a football championship back home to Chilton for the first time since 2006. After a loss in the regional semifinals to Mart, 56-10, the Pirates are primed for another playoff run.
USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year
Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
20 Things To Do In Temple Tx
Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations
A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday. “There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Texas History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Texas.
