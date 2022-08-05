The Temple Wildcats certainly didn’t plan to begin their 2022 football season by playing on a Saturday afternoon, likely in the most intense heat of the day. But because of a scheduling miscommunication with McKinney ISD, Temple will play its opener against McKinney at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at McKinney ISD Stadium as part of a three-day showcase there.

