Scott Clark – New Assistant Football, Wrestling Coach
The Temple Athletic Department would like to announce the addition of Scott Clark to our athletic staff. Coach Grounds will be joining our staff as an assistant in both the football and men’s wrestling programs at Temple High School. Coach Clark is a graduate of Thorndale High School in...
Temple aims to beat heat, for now; Wildcats begin practice with revamped staff
The Temple Wildcats certainly didn’t plan to begin their 2022 football season by playing on a Saturday afternoon, likely in the most intense heat of the day. But because of a scheduling miscommunication with McKinney ISD, Temple will play its opener against McKinney at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at McKinney ISD Stadium as part of a three-day showcase there.
