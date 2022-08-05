Bank of Hawai‘i employees select 237 nonprofits to receive $218,750

Read on mauinow.com
mauinow.com
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 27 – Aug. 9
Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 27 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Food & Beverage Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui. Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As a Food & Beverage Manager, you will be responsible for curating a superior guest experience through effective leadership, planning and directing of all restaurant activities while delivering top line revenue, colleague engagement, guest satisfaction and fiscal results.
Hawaii residents could qualify for internet discounts
Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, over 100,000 residents living in Hawaii may be eligible to receive internet discounts up to $30 a month off and those living on Hawaiian Home Lands may qualify for a $75 discount.
mauinow.com
Who are the 2022 inductees of Maui High School’s Hall of Honor?
Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022. Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980) Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939) Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979) Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
mauinow.com
ʻOhana Fuels gives $6,000+ to Maui Farm
A nonprofit group that helps Maui families at risk of becoming homeless has received a donation from ʻOhana Fuels. Maui Farm with an 8-acre campus and educational farm received more than $6,000 from ʻOhana Fuels. ʻOhana Fuels has eight service stations on Maui and is owned by Hawaiian...
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
mauinow.com
1,260 acres at Waiea is newest Natural Area Reserve, the first on Hawaiʻi Island in 35 years
A roughly 1,260-acre parcel in Waiea, on Hawai‘i island has been designated as part of the State Natural Area Reserve System managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The Waiea NAR contains moist koa and ‘ōhi‘a dominated forests on the western flank of Mauna Loa within the...
mauinow.com
Finalists named for 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
Waiheʻe Elementaryʻs curriculum coordinator, Malia Draper, and Lahainaluna math teacher Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, are among the list of 15 educators across the state selected as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education made the announcement on...
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
Deadline to mail election ballots
The deadline to mail-in Hawaii ballots in time for the primary elections is Monday, Aug. 8.
HECO bill rises about 7% or $15 in October
The Hawaiian Electric Company said on Sunday, Aug. 7 that your electric bill may rise about 7% or $15 when it stops using coal.
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
mauinow.com
Mayor proposes to buy former ʻIao Valley Lodge from Nature Conservancy for $1.5M
Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The property will be leased to the Ke Kula...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing. Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions. Local academy helps...
Get your FREE Spam musubi from L&L Hawaii
Did you know Monday, Aug. 8 is National SPAM Musubi Day? L&L Hawaii will be giving out free spam musubi's on this day to celebrate.
KITV.com
Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
mauinow.com
Kamehameha Schools Maui food services manager is finalist in Kalo recipe contest
Bonny Davis, the Food Services Manager for Kamehameha Schools Maui ʻAʻapueo campus is one of five finalists in a Kalo recipe contest presented by the Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative. Her Paʻi ʻai and Puaʻa, Paʻi ʻai Tortillas, Lūʻau Leaf and Avocado Crema won her a spot as a...
