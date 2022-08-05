ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bank of Hawai‘i employees select 237 nonprofits to receive $218,750

mauinow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mauinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 27 – Aug. 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 27 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Food & Beverage Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui. Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As a Food & Beverage Manager, you will be responsible for curating a superior guest experience through effective leadership, planning and directing of all restaurant activities while delivering top line revenue, colleague engagement, guest satisfaction and fiscal results.
JOBS
mauinow.com

Who are the 2022 inductees of Maui High School’s Hall of Honor?

Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022. Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980) Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939) Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979) Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
mauinow.com

ʻOhana Fuels gives $6,000+ to Maui Farm

A nonprofit group that helps Maui families at risk of becoming homeless has received a donation from ʻOhana Fuels. Maui Farm with an 8-acre campus and educational farm received more than $6,000 from ʻOhana Fuels. ʻOhana Fuels has eight service stations on Maui and is owned by Hawaiian...
AGRICULTURE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hana Bank#Hospice#Nonprofits#Charity#Svp#Keiki#Child Family Services#Lanakila Meals#O Ahu
mauinow.com

Finalists named for 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year

Waiheʻe Elementaryʻs curriculum coordinator, Malia Draper, and Lahainaluna math teacher Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, are among the list of 15 educators across the state selected as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education made the announcement on...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KITV.com

Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy