ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacassine, LA

Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working

By Buddy Russ
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacassine, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
pethelpful.com

Dutiful Dog 'Saves' Little Girl From Kiddie Pool in Video That's Just Too Cute

Dogs love to protect their humans. Whether that’s from other dogs walking down the street or from delivery workers, dogs are always on alert for us. And you could say that's especially true for the little ones in the family. They love making sure nothing happens to the kids just as if it was one of their own, which is what happened in this video from Tiktok user @happygabby4.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Killer Whales Chase Otter Right Onto A Boat In Alaska

Orcas are a massive animal, with males weighing up to 13,000-pounds. They are also incredibly smart, ferocious, usually have strength in numbers hunting together with members of their pod. This video shows them hunting together as a fishing boat captures it all on video and becomes a part of the...
ALASKA STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse Enjoying a Swim in the River Is Making Everyone Smile

This summer heat wave has been a brutal one for us all. It's so bad that you don't even want to step outside and if you do, be sure to lather up that sunscreen and take a dip in the pool. The only thing worse than the heat is having our animals go through it too. We can't even imagine what it feels like with all that fur covering their bodies. But luckily there are tricks to keep them cool that most of the time include water.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy Cajun Services
dailyphew.com

A Police Officer Rescues A Puppy From Neck-Deep Water With His Kayak

Akela, a cute Boxer and Mastiff cross dog, left his house to spend some time playing in his preferred pond. He became stranded because of how murky the water was. Someone spotted the stranded dog and asked for assistance; a police officer used his kayak to pull the dog out of the water while Akela’s head was still above the water and he was straining not to sink deeper into the muck.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
disneytips.com

Goofy Pulls One Over on Unknowing Guest

With all the recent drama surrounding incidents involving Guests and Cast Members at Disney Parks, it’s always nice to see stories like this. As Disney fans, we enjoy watching Guests at the Resorts enjoying themselves and having a good time. After all, there’s a reason why the Parks are...
TRAVEL
buzznicked.com

This Puppy Is Named Mork Skywalker And He Looks Just Like Baby Yoda

If there is one thing that needs to be recognized, it’s baby Yoda. The cute character from the new Mandalorian series on Disney + is probably the cutest thing since Boo from Monsters Inc. Baby Yoda has captured our hearts and has become the world’s most used meme and deserves some recognition. Everyone always looked up to Yoda as a wise soul but now that Baby Yoda is here, people can’t contain themselves or their excitement for this cute little Yoda. Well hang on to your seat because i may have just discovered the cutest thing since Baby Yoda and guess what, it’s completely real!
ANIMALS
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy