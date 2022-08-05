Read on www.khon2.com
Related
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
KHON2
Food 2Go — Got’z Grindz
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. It’s national Spam Musubi Day. So we brought in a food spot that’s been satisfying that special craving over on the windward side in Kaneohe. Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is...
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
hawaiimomblog.com
Robata JINYA - Honolulu's Newest Authentic Japanese Restaurant Opening Friday, August 12
Last night, Hawaii Mom Blog attended a media dinner for the new Robata JINYA in the former Nobu space at Ward Village opening this Friday, August 12, 2022. Robata JINYA offers a finer dining experience with an elevated menu including Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi, and a wide selection of kushiyaki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHON2
Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?
Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
Honolulu Zoo’s new and improved concession stand
The Honolulu Zoo welcomed their new and improved Kapahulu Market on Friday, Aug. 5, with a soft opening.
KHON2
The 2022 Visitor Industry Charity Walk Returns In-Person
This year, The Visitor Industry Charity Walk will be held in all four counties on the same day: Saturday, August 20th. Kauai’s walk will be held at Vidinha Stadium, Oahu’s in Waikiki, Maui’s at War Memorial Sports Complex, and Hawaii Island’s at Waikoloa Beach Resort, Queen’s Marketplace. Mufi Hannemann, from the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, joined us today with all of the details on the upcoming Visitor Industry Charity Walks.
Makua riding a colorful wave at Maalaea on Maui
Don't forget to share your ride with us and we'll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the "Catch the Energy Swell" tab to upload your photos and video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tourcounsel.com
Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)
Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
Celebrity Dog Day in Hawaii: Help make Paige feel like a star
While she may be in her golden years, Paige is young at heart and brimming with personality -- and she absolutely loves human affection!
KHON2
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halau showcase hula at 81st Nā Hula Festival
Hula halau showcased their hula at the 81st Nā Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park..
travelweekly.com
Hawaii Volcanoes lava tube closed
The Nahuku lava tube (also known as Thurston Lava Tube) is closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it's uncertain when it will reopen. One of the few accessible lava tubes in Hawaii, Nahuku was created long ago by an underground river of magma and visitors have frequented the lava tube via a short day hike.
Maui restaurant approved to reopen after fixing roach infestation
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said the Lahaina Fish Company was approved to reopen after a follow-up inspection of the restaurant. Lahaina Fish Company was temporarily closed after the DOH gave them a red placard on July 26. The food establishment was required to take the following corrective actions: Eradicate the roach […]
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events
Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
Grand opening today: A new creative space for keiki
VIVISTOP is a free creative lab that encourages creativity for Hawaii's keiki.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary
Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
touropia.com
22 Best Things to do in Maui, Hawaii
Maui is the second largest Hawaiian island (a US state found off the shore in the Pacific Ocean). Fascinatingly, it was formed by the union of two volcanoes, Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. It’s the perfect destination as the island is always warm and sunny, and there’s a diversity of landscapes waiting to be discovered.
Comments / 1