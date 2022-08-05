ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Food 2Go — Got’z Grindz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. It’s national Spam Musubi Day. So we brought in a food spot that’s been satisfying that special craving over on the windward side in Kaneohe. Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?

Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The 2022 Visitor Industry Charity Walk Returns In-Person

This year, The Visitor Industry Charity Walk will be held in all four counties on the same day: Saturday, August 20th. Kauai’s walk will be held at Vidinha Stadium, Oahu’s in Waikiki, Maui’s at War Memorial Sports Complex, and Hawaii Island’s at Waikoloa Beach Resort, Queen’s Marketplace. Mufi Hannemann, from the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, joined us today with all of the details on the upcoming Visitor Industry Charity Walks.
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)

Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of ​​Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
TRAVEL
KHON2

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
KANEOHE, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town

Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
KAILUA, HI
travelweekly.com

Hawaii Volcanoes lava tube closed

The Nahuku lava tube (also known as Thurston Lava Tube) is closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it's uncertain when it will reopen. One of the few accessible lava tubes in Hawaii, Nahuku was created long ago by an underground river of magma and visitors have frequented the lava tube via a short day hike.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui restaurant approved to reopen after fixing roach infestation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said the Lahaina Fish Company was approved to reopen after a follow-up inspection of the restaurant. Lahaina Fish Company was temporarily closed after the DOH gave them a red placard on July 26. The food establishment was required to take the following corrective actions: Eradicate the roach […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events

Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary

Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
WAIPAHU, HI
touropia.com

22 Best Things to do in Maui, Hawaii

Maui is the second largest Hawaiian island (a US state found off the shore in the Pacific Ocean). Fascinatingly, it was formed by the union of two volcanoes, Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. It’s the perfect destination as the island is always warm and sunny, and there’s a diversity of landscapes waiting to be discovered.
TRAVEL

