Odessa, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday

Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?

Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman killed in weekend crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
ODESSA, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://foxsports1510.com

