All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday
Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
A Margaritaville Resort Here In Texas? Yep! It’s The Perfect Labor Day Getaway
We are a little less than a month out from the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Plenty of time to plan a weekend getaway. Have I got a suggestion for you! You've heard the Margaritaville song by Jimmy Buffett, right? 'Wasting away again in Margaritaville....' are the lyrics. You might have sung along to it at a karaoke bar a time or two before.
Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?
Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
Power Sweets Nutrition and other local businesses host a back-to-school party for children
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back to school for Midland and Ector ISD is soon approaching. On Sunday, Power Sweets Nutrition in Odessa came together with other local businesses to host their first annual back-to-school drive for kids in the community. Over 250 backpacks and school supplies were handed out in...
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
The Top 10 Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas
There are plenty of laws across the nation that have been on the books for hundreds of years that no longer pertain to our way of life now but they have never been removed. Here are some of them that are still on the books in Texas that can be found on HG.org.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
The 2023 Farmers' Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
