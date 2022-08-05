Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis

Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
wkdzradio.com
Newcom Reports Marion Water Crisis ‘Improving’ Daily
In the words of Perry Newcom, things are “definitely getting better” in Marion. Crittenden County’s judge-executive gave a poignant update during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District conclave, in which the long-time leader thanked PADD members for spending the last few weeks donating time — and water — to the cause.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
KFVS12
Mayfield firefighters provide aid to eastern Ky. flood victims
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Communities are coming together to support flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The Mayfield Fire Department sent a team to help in the recovery. They are the same firefighters who responded to their own community disaster in December after a tornado ripped through their city. Understanding the...
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
westkentuckystar.com
Road closure planned for Tuesday in southern Marshall County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure on Tuesday, August 9th, along KY 962-Old Olive Road in southern Marshall County. This daytime closure is expected from 7:30 am, after the morning school bus run, to 2:30 pm, and will allow for the replacement of a cross drain at mile point 1.5.
wpsdlocal6.com
Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery provides engaging childcare, hands-on education
PADUCAH — Swimming with their besties at the Noble Park pool, picking up trash in the neighborhood, make your own pizza days, and educational field trips: kids can enjoy all this and more at local nonprofit, Paducah Day Nursery. The PDN accepts children aged 6 weeks to 13-years-old, most...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH: 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speeches
FANCY FARM, KY — Major politics is once again coming to small town west Kentucky. People from all over the state are flocking to Graves County for the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. The event is known for its barbecue and fiery political speeches, the latter of which...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois parents take advantage of temporary tax cut on school supplies
MARION, IL- The cost of school supplies can add up but now through next Sunday, August 14th taxpayers in Illinois get a bit of a break. Illinois is dropping its tax rate from 6.25% to 1.25% over that time for some items of clothing costing less than $125.00 and also school supplies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fact Checking Fancy Farm: A closer look at candidate's remarks during this year's picnic
FANCY FARM, KY — We’re taking a closer look at the political speeches from this year's Fancy Farm Picnic. We’re breaking down the speeches by Republican House Speaker David Osbourne, Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker and Kelley Paul, wife of Republican Sen. Rand Paul, as well as Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and congressional candidates GOP Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger Jimmy Ausbrooks.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public transportation issues arise because of driver shortage
PADUCAH — Late arrivals and departures, scheduling issues, and unreliable service: These are the reasons for several complaints Paducah Area Transit System is getting from customers. Some clients report missing important doctor’s office visits because PATS is their only form of transportation. The transit system is aware of...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss
The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
KFVS12
2 men facing charges in Carlisle Co. after chase that started in McCracken Co.
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky arrested two men following a chase that started in McCracken, Kentucky early Monday morning. According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, Cory Mann, 38, got on a motorcycle and chased Cody Sinks, 38, after Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s Toyota Sequoia.
