Marion, KY

Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis

By Holly Brantley
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
wkdzradio.com

Newcom Reports Marion Water Crisis ‘Improving’ Daily

In the words of Perry Newcom, things are “definitely getting better” in Marion. Crittenden County’s judge-executive gave a poignant update during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District conclave, in which the long-time leader thanked PADD members for spending the last few weeks donating time — and water — to the cause.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit

MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Mayfield firefighters provide aid to eastern Ky. flood victims

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Communities are coming together to support flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The Mayfield Fire Department sent a team to help in the recovery. They are the same firefighters who responded to their own community disaster in December after a tornado ripped through their city. Understanding the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Road closure planned for Tuesday in southern Marshall County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure on Tuesday, August 9th, along KY 962-Old Olive Road in southern Marshall County. This daytime closure is expected from 7:30 am, after the morning school bus run, to 2:30 pm, and will allow for the replacement of a cross drain at mile point 1.5.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH: 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speeches

FANCY FARM, KY — Major politics is once again coming to small town west Kentucky. People from all over the state are flocking to Graves County for the 142nd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. The event is known for its barbecue and fiery political speeches, the latter of which...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fact Checking Fancy Farm: A closer look at candidate's remarks during this year's picnic

FANCY FARM, KY — We’re taking a closer look at the political speeches from this year's Fancy Farm Picnic. We’re breaking down the speeches by Republican House Speaker David Osbourne, Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker and Kelley Paul, wife of Republican Sen. Rand Paul, as well as Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and congressional candidates GOP Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger Jimmy Ausbrooks.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Public transportation issues arise because of driver shortage

PADUCAH — Late arrivals and departures, scheduling issues, and unreliable service: These are the reasons for several complaints Paducah Area Transit System is getting from customers. Some clients report missing important doctor’s office visits because PATS is their only form of transportation. The transit system is aware of...
PADUCAH, KY
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss

The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
wevv.com

Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

