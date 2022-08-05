ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Early voting for Florida Primary begins Monday in Duval County

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frQAR_0h6jVv1I00
(Joe Ruble)

Jacksonville FL — Starting Monday, the early voting period for the Florida Primary begins in Duval County. Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan says 20 locations will be open countywide for early voting and all locations will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM through August 21st. The only change in location from the 2020 election cycle is the early voting location serving the Brentwood area has moved from the Gateway Town Center to the Joseph Lee Center.

“We’ll have signs or people there at the old early voting site to let them know where to go”. Hogan says.

Hogan says when showing up to vote you will need to bring a form of ID like a driver’s license, but the state does accept 12 different types of ID. Hogan says the best time to vote to avoid any potential lines is in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

“It’s a much more generous type of voting because if you have a problem it can be fixed”. Hogan says.

Even if you are not registered to a particular party, you will still have the chance to vote on important races and issues in the county. Hogan says some of the races all registered voters in the county will be able to vote on include the race for Jacksonville Sheriff and the property tax referendum for Duval Public Schools to allow for better teacher pay.

Hogan is expecting turnout with this election to be anywhere between 29-30%.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle

Challenger Hupp Huppmann benefited recently from positive mail pieces from other groups. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s re-election campaign hasn’t been the easiest one, and going into the last weeks of the campaign, he made a large mail piece buy to compete against challenger Hupp Huppmann. Huppman recently...
News4Jax.com

Vote 2022: Breaking down the News4Jax Voter’s Guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday ahead of Florida’s primary. Duval County voters will also help pick the next sheriff. There’s a lot to digest -- that’s why News4JAX has put together a Voter’s Guide. News4Jax Voter’s Guide: Click here for a full breakdown...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect

Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

George Spicer dramatically outspending others in Nassau Commission comeback

Going into August, Spicer spent more than $35,900 of the $47,690 raised for his campaign so far. With three weeks to go until Election Day, former Nassau County Commissioner George Spicer has outspent incumbent Commissioner Thomas Ford by more than double — and more than triple that of challenger Alyson McCullough.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#The Florida Primary#Jacksonville Sheriff#Duval Public Schools#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

New voter registration cards being sent to all Duval County voters

Jacksonville FL — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections is in the process of mailing new voter registration cards to all voters in the county ahead of the upcoming primary election. Supervisor Mike Hogan says it’s part of a process of notifying voters of changes to their precinct due to redistricting. In addition to the new cards, Hogan says your precinct information is also on your sample ballot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
894
Followers
3K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy