ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Nuclear Reactor#Shelling#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#United Nations
Agriculture Online

Grain finally leaving Ukrainian ports, but is it a temporary solution?

On July 22, the signing ceremony of the so-called "Grain Initiative" in Istanbul, Turkey, marked the first major deal between Russia and Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Yet, it was not a direct agreement between the two countries. Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says 11 killed overnight, Britain flags new Russian force

* Ukraine says 11 killed in central Dnipropetrovsk region. * Britain says almost certain of new Russian ground force. * Fears over shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * Mass burial victims shot, tortured, says Ukraine. Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

(Adds U.N., insurance industry, Zelenskiy comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows

ADEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yemen has secured enough wheat to cover two-and-a-half months of consumption, a commerce ministry document dated Aug. 4 showed, as global disruptions and local currency instability risk deepening the war-torn country's hunger crisis. A review by the internationally recognised government in Aden showed 176,400 tonnes...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's economic growth

* Low river levels disrupt shipping, hike freight costs. * German economy could take additional hit - economists. * Disruption could hit coal power plants (Adds comment form transport ministry spokesperson in paragraph 3) By Rene Wagner and Toby Sterling. BERLIN/LOBITH, Netherlands, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Already bracing for recession...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy