Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Wave of shelling hits military, civilian targets in Russia's offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, with 120 rockets hitting the area around the town of Nikopol overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine accuses Russia of using nuclear plant for deadly rocket attack
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant, killing at least 13 people and wounding 10, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire. The town Ukraine says Russia targeted - Marhanets - is...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Grain finally leaving Ukrainian ports, but is it a temporary solution?
On July 22, the signing ceremony of the so-called "Grain Initiative" in Istanbul, Turkey, marked the first major deal between Russia and Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Yet, it was not a direct agreement between the two countries. Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Heavy fighting near Donetsk as Russia presses offensive in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using a nuclear plant to shield its artillery. An official with the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 12-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Monday for the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm that their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe. Calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal", United Nations chief Antonio Guterres demanded U.N....
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says 11 killed overnight, Britain flags new Russian force
* Ukraine says 11 killed in central Dnipropetrovsk region. * Britain says almost certain of new Russian ground force. * Fears over shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * Mass burial victims shot, tortured, says Ukraine. Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Adds remarks by Ukraine's envoy to U.N. nuclear watchdog) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Urges international mission to plant by the end of August. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Kyiv calls for 'ban' on Russians as Moscow steps up assault in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president called on the West to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians, an idea that has found support among some European states but angered Moscow which pressed on with a fierce military offensive in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's idea looked likely to...
Agriculture Online
Second grain ship since invasion docks at Ukrainian port for loading - minister
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The second commercial ship to arrive in a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia's invasion has docked in the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to load grain, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday. "OSPREY S is ready to export 30,000 tons of corn,"...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds U.N., insurance industry, Zelenskiy comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The...
Agriculture Online
Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows
ADEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yemen has secured enough wheat to cover two-and-a-half months of consumption, a commerce ministry document dated Aug. 4 showed, as global disruptions and local currency instability risk deepening the war-torn country's hunger crisis. A review by the internationally recognised government in Aden showed 176,400 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday as part of a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock the country's ports. The agreement, which has created a protected corridor, was designed to alleviate global food shortages, with Ukraine's customers...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's economic growth
* Low river levels disrupt shipping, hike freight costs. * German economy could take additional hit - economists. * Disruption could hit coal power plants (Adds comment form transport ministry spokesperson in paragraph 3) By Rene Wagner and Toby Sterling. BERLIN/LOBITH, Netherlands, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Already bracing for recession...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
Comments / 0