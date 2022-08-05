ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay murder suspect charged with murder, burglary in Alabama

By WBAY news staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?

Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?

With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols. Updated: 4 hours ago. Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam...
GEORGIA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wtaq.com

Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
wnmufm.org

Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: US 141 reopened in Marinette County

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of US 141 in Niagara were reopened around 1:10 a.m. following an incident. The closure lasted about seven hours. No additional information has been provided. ORIGINAL: US 141 closed due to an incident in Marinette County. MONDAY 8/8/2022 8:29 p.m. NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV)...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell

TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
CORNELL, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Man Sentenced to Six years on Drug Charges

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison following his conviction on drug charges. Thirty-two-year-old Keante Gunn entered a guilty plea in May. Federal prosecutors said he was found in possession of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, intending to distribute the drugs. A news release...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI

