To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem.

As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint.

"We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said Niles police Sgt. Daniel Borkowski.

Spray paint is quickly becoming the go-to tool to keep thieves away from the valuable auto parts .

"The materials in the catalytic converters are worth a lot of money, so they'll resell them for the cash value," Sgt. Borkowski said.

Niles, just like Chicago and other suburbs, is experiencing a rise in catalytic converter thefts. After taking in concerns from residents, the police department in Niles decided to do something about it.

"So the Niles Police Department's administration was looking for a unique way to combat the recent uptick in Chicagoland area," Borkowski said.

The solution was teaming up with local car service shop, Cassidy Tire & Service, to host a one-day event where residents can show up and get their catalytic converters spray painted for free.

"Law enforcement will be able to track the catalytic converter to a specific vehicle in the event that it's stolen, and also if someone tries to resell the catalytic converter," Borkowski said. "There will be red paint - as well as a large ID number on the converter. These businesses will then contact law enforcement if someone is trying to sell them."

Other police departments have also been turning to spray paint as a deterrent. CBS 2 covered a similar spray-painting event in Evanston last year .

It is all to combat this rising crime trend. In the city of Chicago, police have issued several alerts - the most recent one last month after a string of thefts in Bridgeport, Brighton Park, and Back of the Yards.

The warnings have drivers on high alert, and Niles police expect to be busy in the coming weeks.

"We've received high interest from Niles residents both on social media as well as here at the police station for a unique way to combat catalytic converter thefts in the area, so we're expecting a high turnout from Niles residents," Borkowski said.

Officers have advice to protect yourself, including parking in well-lit areas and close to building entrances, or in your garage if you have one. Police also say if you can, set a car alarm to go off when it detects vibration.

The spray-paint event in Niles is for residents only. It will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Cassidy Tire & Service at 8733 N. Harlem Ave., near Dempster Street.