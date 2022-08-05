Supporters for teen punched by officers in Oak Lawn rally outside Police Department

Supporters of teen beaten by officers in Oak Lawn rally outside department 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police are gathering outside the department -- calling for the firing of the officers involved.

Activists including the Arab American Action Network are also in attendance.

The demonstration comes after video posted online showed Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while pinned to the ground during an arrest last week.

The incident happened after a traffic stop. Video from police shows Abuatelah ran away before officers tackled him.

Police say they found a loaded gun in his bag.

The teen spent almost a week in the hospital.

He's still facing charges.