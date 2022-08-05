ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Supporters for teen punched by officers in Oak Lawn rally outside Police Department

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Supporters of teen beaten by officers in Oak Lawn rally outside department 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police are gathering outside the department -- calling for the firing of the officers involved.

Activists including the Arab American Action Network are also in attendance.

The demonstration comes after video posted online showed Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while pinned to the ground during an arrest last week.

The incident happened after a traffic stop. Video from police shows Abuatelah ran away before officers tackled him.

Police say they found a loaded gun in his bag.

The teen spent almost a week in the hospital.

He's still facing charges.

Comments / 17

Ricardo Vega
3d ago

LMFAO; this criminal ran from the police and was trying to unzip a bag that after the police cuft him they found drugs and a loaded gun in the bag.

Reply(2)
13
Rms
3d ago

Lol now the teenager that ran from the cops is using a walker……was that his lawyers idea

Reply(2)
23
G man
3d ago

He got what he deserved. Go protest in front of his house. He’s a danger to his community.

Reply
19
 

Related
CBS Chicago

Police seek to identify suspect who pushed man onto Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who pushed another man onto a set of CTA tracks on the West Side last week.Police said it happened at the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line around 7 a.m. on Friday.Surveillance video shows a man walking along the platform when another man shoves him onto the tracks below.The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police have released video footage of the attack and photos of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.Anyone who recognizes the attacker, or has any other information on the incident is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261, or submit anonymous tips at cpdtip.com
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the taken and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel

A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Terrorism, attempted murder charges filed against man who allegedly detonated bomb on Pink Line in May

A grand jury has greatly increased the criminal charges facing a Chicago man who allegedly detonated a homemade bomb on an occupied Pink Line train this spring. Prosecutors initially charged Erik Tolayo-Flores with possessing an explosive device and aggravated arson after he allegedly detonated a homemade explosive on a Pink Line train near Kedzie on June 5.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Man shot, wounded trying to stop catalytic converter theft in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Someone else has been shot in Chicago over a catalytic converter theft – this time in West Rogers Park. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked with people who woke up to gunfire Monday morning. The shots were fired feet from their bedrooms. The shooting happened at 6 a.m. Monday in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, just north of Touhy Avenue. Police said a 54-year-old man saw a man underneath his Toyota Prius. The man walked up to several people near the car. Then, one man fired at the victim several times before they all ran away....
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died

Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Man wounded in shootout near 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA trains were bypassing the 79th Street Red Line station on the city's South Side late Monday after a shootout between two men. This happened barely two days after a man was shot and killed on a train at the same station. At 4:26 p.m., two males were on 79th Street – and near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway – when they each took out guns and shot at each other. One of the combatants, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and was rushed to the University...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond set for driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Home Invasion

A 72-year-old convicted felon has been sentenced to 25-years in prison after a 2016 home invasion. William McGuire Jr. was sentenced on Monday by Judge Daniel Rippy following his conviction in a bench trial in February of 2022. It was back on September 28, 2016, the victim was in her home in Bolingbrook when she observed McGuire at her front door. When the victim opened the door, McGuire forced his way into her home with a weapon and grabbed her. The victim was able to free herself from McGuire’s grasp and run to a neighbor’s house to call 911. During the entry, McGuire wore sunglasses, but was identified by the victim as the perpetrator with whom she had just observed at Jewel. Surveillance footage from Jewel was acquired showing McGuire at Jewel shortly before the attack.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police will have extra security in place for Bud Billiken Parade, Supt. Brown says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown promised stepped-up security for the Bud Billiken Parade this weekend. Supt. Brown said police will be focusing on rooftops in the wake of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre. Officers will also be focusing on entrances and exits along the parade route. In addition to extra security, the CPD will also set up tables for youth engagement and recruitment for the parade. The annual back-to-school parade, which dates back to 1929, steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. It stretches two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through Bronzeville – starting at Pershing Road and ending in Washington Park. Award-nominated R&B singer Jeremih is the grand marshal for the parade this year. Brown said more than 100,000 people are expected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

22-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead and a woman is injured after being shot in Albany Park overnight. Police said the victims were walking, near Kedzie and Leland avenues just after midnight, when two men approached with gun and fired shots. The 22-year-old man did not survive. The 20-year-old woman was hit in the leg. Police are searching for the offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
