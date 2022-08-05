ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!T
2d ago

Great attitude!!! Now capture that and tell yourself that same thing everyday for the next nine years!! The time will just fly by!

Silver King 92
1d ago

🇺🇸👀⚖️🇷🇺⚖️🇷🇺⚖️ He/She looks 👀 Great behind Bars. Enjoy your 9 year stay 8 years & 361 days and a wake up !!!! 🇷🇺👋🏀👋🏀👋🏀👋🏀👋👀⚖️⚖️🇷🇺⚖️🇷🇺⚖️⚖️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Wendy
2d ago

Awe she’ll get use to it…..I bet she doesn’t hate the USA as much……Are you getting enough bread and water to eat?

The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
Cheddar News

Brittney Griner Sentenced in Russia; What Happens Next?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges in Russia. Cheddar News speaks with Tom Firestone, former Resident Legal Adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, who breaks down what will happen to her next and what the U.S. is doing to bring her home.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history yet again

Just three days ago, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second player in WNBA history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists. She’s at it again. The former Duck and current New York Liberty star doesn’t have to share the spotlight with Candace Parker anymore as she became the first player in league history to score 500 points, grab 200 rebounds and dish out 200 assists in a single season. The record-breaking assist came early in the contest with the Phoenix Mercury where the Liberty (13-18) are aiming for their fourth straight win. It’s been an incredible season for Ionescu as she is playing free and healthy for the first time in her short three-year professional career and the dividends are paying off big time. She's done it! 😮@sabrina_i20 becomes the 1st player in #WNBA history to have 500+ points, 200+ rebounds, and 200+ assists in a single season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uE4niOeGJo — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Reacts To Brittney Griner's Sentence

Last week, Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia. She was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison. The majority of the sports world expressed its frustration with Griner's sentence. Some people believe it's too harsh for an athlete who had cannabis oil in their luggage at an airport.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Alex Antetokounmpo Among Greece’s Cuts Ahead Of Eurobasket

Antetokounmpo is the brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Alex Antetokounmpo was recently acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Greece is coached by Dimitris Itoudis and both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo remain on the roster, as is point guard Tyler Dorsey...
NBA
