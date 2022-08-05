Democrats aren't wasting any time seizing on the abortion issue

Read on www.cnn.com
Vicky Graham
3d ago
My body, my choice! Roe should not have been overturned. We are now regressing to an artificial mideval puritanical theocracy where women are being made helpless to control their reproduction. constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet
Vicky Graham
3d ago
If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
Slate
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
PsyPost
Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election
New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Ayanna Pressley publicly schools Josh Hawley's wife on abortion: "A deficit in your understanding"
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., on Wednesday tore into anti-abortion activist Erin Hawley, the wife of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for tiptoeing around the exact meaning of "abortion," telling her that there was "a deficit in [her] understanding" of reproductive care. The fiery exchange came during a House Oversight and Reform...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
AOL Corp
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has claimed the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just...
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly warned passage of an amendment removing the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution would prompt an emboldened Republican-led Legislature to pass new restraints on the right of women to control their reproductive health. “The amendment is written in such a way that the...
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
