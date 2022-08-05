ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats aren't wasting any time seizing on the abortion issue

By Adam Wollner
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Vicky Graham
3d ago

My body, my choice! Roe should not have been overturned. We are now regressing to an artificial mideval puritanical theocracy where women are being made helpless to control their reproduction. constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Vicky Graham
3d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

