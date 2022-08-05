Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working

Read on gator995.com
dogster.com
Why Are Dogs Scared of Vacuums and What To Do About It
Does your dog run and cower when you bring the vacuum out? Or maybe he lunges and barks at the vacuum? Vacuums are among the sounds dogs hate. Professional dog trainer Marj Ediger explains why dogs are scared of vacuums and what to do about it. Why Dogs Are Scared...
PETS・
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
A Louisiana Man Gained 2.3M Followers Cleaning The Dirtiest Pools & It's So Satisfying
A pool expert in New Orleans, Louisiana, has gone viral on TikTok for simply doing his job — treating and cleaning people's pools. He's gained 2.3 million followers just by showing viewers the process, and the transformations are extreme. He calls himself "MJ The Pool Pro" and he teaches...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Dazzled in Coordinated Blue Dresses at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ daughters stunned in glamorous dresses while feting their mom's upcoming nuptials. Teresa Giudice’s daughters looked gorgeous while celebrating their mom’s upcoming nuptials at her recent bridal shower. While The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member turned heads in a white lace number, her four girls dazzled in coordinated blue dresses.
Allure
Blink and You'll Miss Kendall Jenner's New Cowboy Boot Tattoo
How this tattoo artist fit so much detail in such a tiny space is beyond us. Yee-haw! Kendall Jenner is living the cowgirl life with her latest tattoo: the teeniest, cutest cowboy boot. Tattoo artist Kate of The Ghost Kat, who designed and inked the model and reality star's new...
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Get Eye Boogers and What Can You Do About It?
Do you ever wonder why dogs get eye boogers? It’s a pretty common occurrence, but not many people know the answer to this question. In this blog post, we will discuss the causes of eye boogers in dogs and what you can do about it. Keep reading to learn more!
PETS・
I'll hold it in! Photos show bizarrely-designed public bathrooms - including urinals made from French horns and a toilet bowl covered in fake snow
Most people would be quite content to have their lavatorial experience consist of a simple ceramic toilet in a clean, tiled bathroom. But it would seem not everyone agrees, with people around the world living on the edge as they prop and decorate the latrine in weird, wacky ways. Here,...
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
How to clean white shoes
JUST as there's nothing better than a fresh pair of white kicks, there's nothing worse than looking sloppy after a few wears because of scuff marks or stains. Whatever your shoes are made of, we've got just the trick for cleaning your pair and making them look brand new. How...
We’re cleaning fanatics – the cheap household item that will make rusty metal look good as new
RUST on metal can often build up in the home - whether it's your bathroom or kitchen. Thankfully, cleaning fanatics have revealed the simple way to get your metal appliances looking good as new. The cleaning enthusiasts revealed that you don't need to go out and buy new appliances affected...
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail
My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
Mic
Clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon
I’ve found all of the clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon. Hear me out — I’m not talking about products that seem clever, but you’ll never actually use them. No — these clever things are all about the simple details, like pillar candles that won’t drip all over your kitchen table.
Ice Cube Makes His Case for the Official Drink of the Summer
We interviewed Ice Cube because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Ice Cube is a paid spokesperson for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Send your student to college with the best mini fridge we’ve ever tested
The Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge is the best mini fridge we have ever tested. It is great for dorm rooms and apartment living.
