Injury Update: Texans WR Phillip Dorsett Returns To Practice

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeFgX_0h6jBa1500

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett made his long awaited return to the Houston Texans' practice field Friday morning.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' wide receiver corps received a significant boost during Day 6 of training camp . Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett participated in practice for the first time Friday morning.

Dorsett, who signed with the Texans in December, missed the first week of training camp practice due to an injury.

He spent the first three days of training camp rehabbing on a separate practice field away from his teammates with a team physician. Wednesday morning, Dorsett stood on the sidelines to observe practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"He's a part of what we want to do," coach Lovie Smith said. "He brings a skill set of quickness — makes you miss in the open field. But in training camp and in these practices, injuries happen. It's good to get him back out there. He's back in the mix now."

Dorsett is a reliable wide receiver whose talents will be beneficial in helping the Texans amidst the loss of John Metchie III .

He played three games for the Texans last season and was on the verge of revamping Houston's modest position group before going down with an ankle injury. Dorsett notched 107 yards on six catches during the 2021 campaign.

Before joining the Texans, Dorsett was originally a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Dorsett joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 but asked for his release following a disappointing stint.

Before his lone season with the Seahawks, Dorsett developed a close relationship with general manager Nick Caserio during his three-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Dorsett credited Caserio for his decision to sign with the Texans as a free agent.

"Once he offered me the chance to come, I ran with it because I believe in him," Dorsett said in December. "I think he’s going to be able to do great things here if he gets the right pieces together, and that’s the reason I wanted to be here."

Lovie Smith
#Houston Methodist#American Football#The Houston Texans#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks
TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

