Teen Bashed for Getting Matching 'I Love You' Tattoos With Best Friend

Khloe Kardashian looked like a hot mama while out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 7. The outing came just two days after the reality star’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed her second baby via surrogate. Khloe rocked a little black dress with long sleeves for the outing. She completed the look with her hair styled in an updo, sunglasses and black booties.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO