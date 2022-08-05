Retired Texas A&M assistant AD Cathy Capps to enter school's Hall of Honor

The versatility of Texas A&M’s offense includes the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who worked with the quarterbacks in his first four seasons under head coach Jimbo Fisher, is now with the tight ends. Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig, who previously worked with the wide receivers, is with the quarterbacks. James Coley, who spent the first two seasons on the staff tutoring the tight ends and added the title of co-offensive coordinator in February, is now working with the wide receivers.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO