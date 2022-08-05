Retired Texas A&M assistant AD Cathy Capps to enter school's Hall of Honor

Read on myaggienation.com
Texas A&M ranked 7th in the coaches' poll
Texas A&M was ranked seventh in the USA Today/American Football Coaches Association’s Preseason Top 25 poll. Alabama topped the rankings, which were released Monday. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from the panel of 66 coaches. The Crimson Tide were the runner-up last year to Georgia. Ohio State was second followed by Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, the Aggies, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor to round out the top 10.
Texas A&M football program lands 310-pound OT
Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia, pledged to Texas A&M on Saturday via social media. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Betrand had made official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, A&M and Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. He also considered Georgia and Penn State. Betrand, who committed to Colorado in March, will attend...
A&M's Fisher tweaks his offensive staff, changing responsibilities for Dickey, Coley, Craig
The versatility of Texas A&M’s offense includes the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who worked with the quarterbacks in his first four seasons under head coach Jimbo Fisher, is now with the tight ends. Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig, who previously worked with the wide receivers, is with the quarterbacks. James Coley, who spent the first two seasons on the staff tutoring the tight ends and added the title of co-offensive coordinator in February, is now working with the wide receivers.
