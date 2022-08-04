Vermilion County New MEDIUM for COVID Transmission; 30,762 New Cases Statewide in Past Week

Read on vermilioncountyfirst.com
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
217 Today: One school district is training current educators to fill special education openings
Most abortions are now banned in the state of Indiana. Only 22% of registered voters cast ballots in the June primary election, according to an Illinois State Board of Elections official. A new study says even with less fertilizer, farmers can still maintain high crop yields. The City of Danville...
TAPS on Tuesday Continues, 6 PM Aug 9th by Vermilion County Administration Building
On Tuesday, August 9th, the Taps on Tuesday program will be held at the Vermilion County Administration Building (formerly the Federal Courthouse) at 201 North Vermilion Street. The presentation will focus on the new plaques placed by the Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. One of...
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
Villa Grove under boil order
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
There are four junior tennis players from Champaign ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Sohum Gurrapu is the top ranked boy in the category...
Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
New mayoral candidate for Danville
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor. Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions […]
Four Vacant Homes Burn Over Weekend, Fire Chief Says Please be Observant
(Above) Vacant houses at 1020 Franklin (left) and 1022 Franklin (right) burned to a total loss over the weekend when a blaze at 1022 spread next door to 1020. Four vacant houses in Danville have all been declared total losses after fires this past weekend. In one case, an empty burning home at 1022 Franklin Street spread to another abandoned home next door at 1020 Franklin. The other two abandoned house fires were at 322 Harmon and 501 West Madison. All four of these fires are still being investigated. There has been a significant amount of vacant home fires of late. And Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if there is a vacant home in your area, please watch for any changes; be it in the structure itself, or in people in the area.
Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen
The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
