ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home

By Erica Miller
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4mkO_0h6imjdu00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home- but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service of more than $300,000.

The investigation into the case began in May when a woman came to the Midland Police Department to ask about her rights. According to court documents, the woman said she in January of 2021 she paid Esquivel, the owner of Tex-Con Construction, $382,770 to build her dream home. She claimed Esquivel failed to obtain builder’s insurance and did not meet deadlines. She said the bank then pulled her loan because the home was not completed, and she was forced to repay the loan using all her savings- leaving her no money to purchase another home.

The woman said she tried contacting Esquivel for two months about the lack of progress and to request a refund, but her calls and messages were never returned. She also claimed Esquivel had not been to the construction site at all in the last two months. According to her original agreement with the builder, the home should have been completed in December of last year.

A detective assigned to the case went to the construction site and stated very little work had been done at all. The detective then spoke with Esquivel who reportedly said his client would need to go through an attorney and pursue her money in court- he stated it was a civil case and not a criminal one. The detective then explained to Esquivel that it was in fact a criminal case since he accepted a large amount of money and failed to complete the work.

Esquivel then debated the detective’s assessment and said he had completed more than a “minimal” amount of work. He also claimed to have already spent a large amount of money on materials for the home but could not give the detective an amount.

The contractor then said he didn’t understand how the victim could “go after” him for the money and insisted she needed to “go after” the company. However, according to Tex-Con Construction’s website, Esquivel is the president of the company. When the detective asked Esquivel if he owns the company, he replied he “sits on the board and has ownership rights” to the business. The detective stated it seemed Esquivel was “not wanting to take responsibility for his actions and is trying to separate himself from the company”.

Esquivel then showed the detective proof that the victim had paid him the money, in response, the detective stated that was a lot of money to wait an entire year with little return- the home’s foundation had not even been constructed. Esquivel then claimed he didn’t know the woman felt that way and said he had not had a conversation with her about cutting ties or getting her money back. Text messages between the two, however, indicated Esquivel did know.

The detective then worked with two other Midland based home builders to review the work at the construction site to get a better idea about how much money Esquivel had put into the home. One company valued the construction so far at about $25,000, another returned an estimate of between 25 and 30 thousand dollars.

On May 19, the detective spoke with Esquivel and advised him to meet with the victim and try to resolve the situation. The detective hoped that Esquivel would either return the money or would agree to build the home. However, two months later Esquivel had not reached out to the victim.

Esquivel was arrested on a warrant on July 29, he was later released on an unknown bond. We have reached out to Tex-Con Management, Inc. for comment, our calls have not yet been returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Search for vehicle thefts suspects in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with identifying and locating unknown subjects involved in burglary of vehicles. On August 7, at around 9:35 a.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to Hampton Inn located in the 800 block West I-20 in reference to a vehicle burglary.
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Walmart theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 29, the two suspects pictured below stole a 75 inch Samsung TV from Walmart. The pair left in a small SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.  If […]
MIDLAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with Sherwood Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a shooting that happened at Sherwood Park on July 29. According to OPD, two 16-year-olds, who have not been named by police, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Deadly Conduct, both felonies. One of the teens has also been charged […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Out of control’: Victim in Greyhound bus crash speaks

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victims involved in a Greyhound bus crash this morning in Midland have slowly made their way from the hospital back to the scene of the crash, where another bus is waiting to take them to their destinations. Now a traveler aboard the bus this morning is speaking out about the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, daughter charged with assaulting pregnant woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested late last month following a fight that left two people, including a pregnant woman, injured. Bianca Renee Pineda, 44, has been charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of assault. Her daughter, 17-year-old Janelle Pineda has been charged with two counts of […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Miguel
ABC Big 2 News

Multiple people sent to MMH after Greyhound bus crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple people have been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital after a crash between a Greyhound bus and a truck.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. on W Co Road 127 when the driver of the bus exited a Pilot truck stop and failed […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens charged in connection with car burglaries, stolen guns

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested late last week after police said they were caught with stolen guns. Amya Collins, 17, and Karra Gildon, also 17, have been charged with Firearm Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft Of Service#Tex Con Construction
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for fraud suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of fraud.  According to a Facebook post, on June 7, the women pictured below used a stole credit card to buy several items from Sam’s Club. In all, the pair walked away with $10,000 worth of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD cracks down on illegal gambling

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with an undercover operation aimed at cracking down on illegal gambling. 46-year-old Tuan Nguyen and 43-year-old Thuc Ho have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to court documents, in July, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were told about illegal […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of […]
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander dies in hit and run crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County […]
REEVES COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday

Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating theft at HEB

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to an affidavit, on June 5, the woman pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from the HEB store on W University.  If you recognize this woman, please call Detective Yelley at […]
ODESSA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy