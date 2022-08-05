Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
Resident questions water quality at Pines of Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. — A resident at a low-income housing complex in Perinton has been voicing concerns after he says he found rodents in the water supply. Now, Spectrum News 1 has learned more about the matter and whether there is a water crisis at the Pines of Perinton. "We...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
Isom IGA owner, employees get $20,000 donation from central Kentucky Priest
A lot of repairs still need to be made at this Isom IGA, but the Christon family says that this $20,000 donation is a step in the right direction.
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. The biggest concern is the possibility of slow-moving storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could dump heavy rain on already saturated soil, National Weather Service meteorologist Philomon Geertson said.
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Understand FEMA letter, how to appeal decision after EKY flooding
If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are ineligible for assistance, you can appeal the decision and provide more information.
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
