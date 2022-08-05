ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

By Josh Rojas
 3 days ago
wkyufm.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Resident questions water quality at Pines of Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. — A resident at a low-income housing complex in Perinton has been voicing concerns after he says he found rodents in the water supply. Now, Spectrum News 1 has learned more about the matter and whether there is a water crisis at the Pines of Perinton. "We...
PERINTON, NY
wymt.com

Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County family shares story of escaping flood

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. The biggest concern is the possibility of slow-moving storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could dump heavy rain on already saturated soil, National Weather Service meteorologist Philomon Geertson said.
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
KISS 106

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

