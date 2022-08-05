Read on www.newportbeachindy.com
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
tornadopix.com
Laguna Woods diners shine at Pancho – Orange County Register
There’s a new employee at The Towers in Laguna Woods, and he’s been a hit with the residents. His name is Pancho, and he’s a server in the crystal dining room, and he buzzes softly as he walks—or slips—between tables, serving dinner to hungry diners.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Bring a New Water-Saving Landscape to Life with Native California Plants
Thirteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. With your new water-saving landscaping plans complete, demolition and turf removal done, and your new irrigation system in place, it’s time to get started on the plant installation. For most homeowners, this is...
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
kcrw.com
Own a fraction of a home? Californians raise concerns
Employing what it calls “fractional ownership” for second homes, real estate startup Pacaso has left communities scrambling to regulate its model. East Hollywood used to have a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Boarding houses there offered people affordable rent, home-cooked meals, and community. After pressure from...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
theeagle1069.com
County Animal Shelters Have Plenty Of Pets; August Is ‘Clear The Shelters’ Month
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions. You have to leave a deposit which will be returned to you when the dog or cat is spayed or neutered. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for...
Chance of thunderstorms remain in SoCal's mountains, deserts Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday can expect humidity to linger, as thunderstorms continue hitting the deserts and mountains.
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
theregistrysocal.com
Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM
LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Study: Central Valley one of the most competitive rental markets in California
While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold before it’s completed
A 482-unit apartment complex in Riverside has been sold. The project, which sits on 18 acres at 3461 La Cadena Drive, is part of The Exchange, a 35-acre mixed-use development being developed by AFG Development LLC, according to a statement. JPI Development Group Inc. in Murrieta purchased the project from...
