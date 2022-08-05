ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday.

Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street.

The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.

The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.

The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train.

Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.

The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line.

