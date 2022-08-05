Read on www.waaytv.com
WAAY-TV
Decatur father and son join cross-country walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes
A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and veterans. Lt. Col. Michael Snyder and his son Creighton Snyder caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend. Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000-mile journey...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
‘Big Dogs, Big Hearts’ adoption event to benefit Alabama men captured in Ukraine
A dog adoption benefit this weekend will benefit two Alabamians who have been held in Ukraine since June. “Big Dogs, Big Hearts” will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, located at 1711 4th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. The event is in partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
WAFF
Alabama A&M hosts domestic violence forum in the wake of Chi McDade murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an emotional afternoon for cheerleaders at Alabama A&M. On July 28th, Chi McDade was murdered in a domestic violence incident. Sunday afternoon, leaders and coaches decided to use that tragedy as a teaching moment. “I literally met her a week before she passed. I...
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
radio7media.com
Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers
THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
‘The landscape is starting to breathe’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
Beloved Lioness Born at Colorado Zoo Tragically Dies in Alabama
An Alabama-based zoo is mourning the sudden loss of one of its most popular animals. The Birmingham Zoo, located in Birmingham, AL took to its social media accounts on Tuesday morning (July 19) to announce Akili's passing, the zoo's beloved African lioness. As per the zoo's post, Akili was fatally...
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville 'newcomer' fair
This free event will have key community groups in attendance that you can learn about, such as the Rocket City Moms, and Madison Parks and Rec..
