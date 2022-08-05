ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
Cullman, AL
Hartselle, AL
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
The Cullman Tribune

Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
radio7media.com

Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers

THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
The Cullman Tribune

‘The landscape is starting to breathe’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
WAFF

West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
rocketcitynow.com

Huntsville 'newcomer' fair

This free event will have key community groups in attendance that you can learn about, such as the Rocket City Moms, and Madison Parks and Rec..
HUNTSVILLE, AL

