ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zX9B0_0h6iaY1d00
13 Rennie Place, Lodi Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop.

The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided, at the scene or in coverage, by firefighters from Garfield, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Hoboken Building

Temps hovered just over 90 degrees as firefighters worked to knock down a blaze that tore through a Hoboken building Monday, Aug. 8. The fire broke out at 324 Madison St., and was under control just before 4 p.m. The blaze was called in as a deck fire on the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallington, NJ
City
Lodi, NJ
City
Garfield, NJ
City
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
City
Saddle Brook, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rochelle Park, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Accidents
City
Hackensack, NJ
Daily Voice

Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports. A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. A holster was...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Body#Body Shop#Fire#Accident
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash

BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
Daily Voice

Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy