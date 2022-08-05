New Jersey hospital receives funding to serve underserved communities

Read on www.beckersasc.com
N.J. hospital system reverses controversial plan to end on-site child care centers
After outcries over its plans to end on-site child care, Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday that it plans to continue the popular longtime service for its employees, although it may come with some changes. The health system announced the reversal weeks after first telling workers the centers would shut down...
beckersasc.com
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC
A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center included in $10M allocation for violence intervention programs
The Jersey City Medical Center is one of nine facilities included in a $10 million state allocation of federal funds for hospital-based violence intervention programs. “Earlier this year, I signed my comprehensive Gun Safety 3.0 package, which strengthened gun laws across our state, bringing us one step closer to a stronger, fairer, and safer New Jersey. Today’s continued funding of the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program is another step toward that reality,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.
paramuspost.com
An Accident Uncovers an Undetected Condition
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 4, 2022 — Several years ago, while completing an errand, Shari Benedict walked up a flight of eight stairs to reach her destination. As she turned around to walk down the stairs, Shari fell. As she gathered herself after the fall, Shari remembers her head being sore, cut up, and starting to swell. A bystander called for an ambulance, which took Shari to The Valley Hospital Emergency Department.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
paramuspost.com
NEW UPSCALE RENTAL BUILDING LAUNCHES LEASING IN BERGEN COUNTY’S FRANKLIN LAKES
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – The Franklin, a new luxury rental building that will redefine high-end rental living in one of Bergen County’s most desirable residential settings, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. The collection of just 44 well-appointed homes provides a sophisticated lifestyle...
Spotlight NJ: Community activists in Newark plan back to school supply drive
Community activists Davanna Booker and Kelly Harrison "are going big" to give back to the Newark community. They are holding several upcoming events, including a back to school event in Newark on Aug. 12. and a school drive cook out on Aug. 13.
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
Newark ‘water emergency’ after Belleville main break: NJ officials
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A massive water main break in Belleville has sparked a “city-wide water emergency” in nearby Newark, prompting boil water advisories in both cities and leading to the cancellation of Newark’s summer school programs for the day, according to officials. The 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park along the Belleville-Newark border […]
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Look into the future at the Psychic Fair on August 21
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite residents to the mystical celebration known as the Psychic Fair. The town held a fair earlier this year on May 1, and the event is returning to Secaucus again. On Sunday, August 21, the fair will take place in front of...
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
