New Jersey hospital receives funding to serve underserved communities

By Cameron Cortigiano -
beckersasc.com
 3 days ago
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center included in $10M allocation for violence intervention programs

The Jersey City Medical Center is one of nine facilities included in a $10 million state allocation of federal funds for hospital-based violence intervention programs. “Earlier this year, I signed my comprehensive Gun Safety 3.0 package, which strengthened gun laws across our state, bringing us one step closer to a stronger, fairer, and safer New Jersey. Today’s continued funding of the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program is another step toward that reality,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

An Accident Uncovers an Undetected Condition

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 4, 2022 — Several years ago, while completing an errand, Shari Benedict walked up a flight of eight stairs to reach her destination. As she turned around to walk down the stairs, Shari fell. As she gathered herself after the fall, Shari remembers her head being sore, cut up, and starting to swell. A bystander called for an ambulance, which took Shari to The Valley Hospital Emergency Department.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Newark ‘water emergency’ after Belleville main break: NJ officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A massive water main break in Belleville has sparked a “city-wide water emergency” in nearby Newark, prompting boil water advisories in both cities and leading to the cancellation of Newark’s summer school programs for the day, according to officials. The 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park along the Belleville-Newark border […]
NEWARK, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
NEWARK, NJ
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

