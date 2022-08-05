Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

Read on www.mynews13.com
Kentucky business owner tries to salvage art damaged in flood
A Knott County, Ky., resident has been trying to clean the damage done to her business and home when a flash flood hit less than two weeks ago. Knott County, Ky., resident Pat Bradley, 84, says her home and business were damaged by recent floods. She is worried art that...
Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous
The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people...
Austin company creates weapons detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business, Athena Security. He noticed an increase...
Orange plans for new school year include new safety system, more teachers and adjusted bus schedules
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two days from back to school for Central Florida’s largest school district, leaders of Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff's Office revealed a new emergency alert system called SaferWatch. The application is like a silent alarm in a bank, connecting the...
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Interview: Warren calls DeSantis 'the king,' vows to fight suspension
The suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is getting mixed reviews. Andrew Warren talked one-on-one Monday with Spectrum News. Warren is upset not only about the suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis but also being escorted out of his building Thursday by law enforcement. He mockingly called DeSantis "the...
Fairgoers excited for gluten free food truck at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Food is a staple to the Wisconsin State Fair. From the traditional cream puff to something fried on a stick, there is an endless amount of food. However, finding food can be difficult for those who have dietary restrictions like a gluten intolerance. That’s why this is the second year in a row organizers invited a Minnesota gluten-free vendor to the fair.
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids
Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
