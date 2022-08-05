After Guardians' quiet Deadline, it's time to let the kids play

Read on www.mlb.com
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
MLB
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
MLB
Kirilloff to undergo another season-ending wrist surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- In May, when the Twins hoped Alex Kirilloff could play through the chronic soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, the young hitter described the lack of spacing between the bones in the wrist, contributing to these prolonged issues, and a more invasive last-ditch procedure that involved shortening the ulna bone in his arm.
MLB
Miranda, Gordon leading Twins' youth movement
MINNEAPOLIS -- In all of the discourse surrounding the American League Central this season, so much has been made of the relative youth of the Cleveland roster -- so it might have flown under the radar a bit that the Twins also have one of the youngest lineups in baseball this season.
MLB
Franmil has a new home with Cubs
Franmil Reyes has a new home. The 27-year-old outfielder is heading to the Cubs, the club announced Monday. In a surprising move, Reyes was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday, Aug. 6, after posting a disappointing .213 average and a .603 OPS in 70 games with Cleveland this season. He hit just nine home runs with 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
MLB
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
MLB
'Oh wow!' Little Leaguer goes full extension for sensational grab
It may be the Little League World Series, but the plays being made are nothing short of major. Brendan Hanley of Massapequa Coast, N.Y., Little League provided a heck of a web gem on Monday, laying out in right field to make an incredible catch in the fifth inning. The snag was so good, even the batter gave Hanley some kudos, tipping his helmet as he headed back to the dugout.
MLB
Winker flying high after grand slam puts away Angels
SEATTLE -- It was, objectively, a perfect day of baseball. And definitely for the Mariners. Seattle snapped out of its offensive funk thanks to Jesse Winker’s third-inning grand slam. Marco Gonzales bounced back big after a month-long skid. The Blue Angels regularly did flyovers as part of SeaFair on Lake Washington. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on this low-80s sun-soaked afternoon. There were a whopping 34,837 on hand.
MLB
Megill prepping for relief role upon return
NEW YORK -- A packed stadium in October, a stressful jam on the mound, triple-digit fastballs zipping past hitters? Yeah, Tylor Megill has envisioned it, too. “Those are the kinds of situations you want to be thrown in, obviously high-intensity,” Megill said. “You definitely shouldn’t shy away from it.”
MLB
Cease's sublime 'stache no match for his arm
CHICAGO -- Let’s talk about Dylan Cease, but not just about the sheer mound dominance shown by the White Sox right-hander. You’ve seen one 26-year-old possessing a wipeout slider as good as any in the game and a fastball capable of hitting 100 mph, and you’ve seen them all, right? Let’s instead get to the real point of interest with Cease, which is as plain as the nose on his face.
MLB
Overturned play at the plate pivotal in Twins' loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- In the two weeks leading up to Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Twins lost three series to fellow playoff hopefuls, looking flat and thoroughly uncompetitive in many of those games. They spoke of urgency. They spoke of the need for consistency. They spoke of the need to simply be better.
MLB
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save
PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
MLB
LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland
Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
MLB
McClanahan felt good, but results 'didn't go my way'
DETROIT -- Last time out, Shane McClanahan fully understood why he had a rare rough start. He said he was flying open in his delivery, not moving directly down the mound toward the plate, and that affected the velocity and movement on his pitches as he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland last Sunday.
MLB
'Coliseum Cole' remains best in AL at home
OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin is on a quest for his first complete game as a big leaguer. Though it didn’t happen on Monday, his performance gave further signs that a full nine-inning effort could happen sooner rather than later for the lefty. Continuing his summer of dominance,...
Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment
The Cleveland Guardians designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment on Saturday. Reyes, the club’s former cleanup hitter, was optioned
MLB
Alex Cora's Favorite Things Basket
MLB
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
