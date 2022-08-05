After Guardians' quiet Deadline, it's time to let the kids play

"El Manager" Alex Cora has managed to put together a variety of his favorite things in his basket that are sure to surprise and delight. To start, Alex wants you to try some of his favorite snacks and treats, including Peanuts Coffee, Elijah's Hot sauce, and Cha Cha Coconut Flavor Roasted Sunflower Seeds, while you jam out on a new Rugg Waterproof Wireless speaker. He has also included two things that inspire and motivate him as a coach and a person: the book Legacy by James Kerr (signed by Alex) and a size large Red Sox Puerto Rican Heritage Jersey. Finally, Alex has autographed a New Balance Kawhi Leonard Jolly Rancher Basketball Sneaker (11.5 Men's) and a New Balance Cleat (11.5 Men's) for you to add to your collection of Red Sox memorabilia. A Certificate of Authenticity will be provided with the items, however they are not MLB authenticated.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO