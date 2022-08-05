Reborn FaZe stumble at HCS NA Super, denied reverse sweep by Oxygen

Read on dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
League’s Star Guardian event will be extended due to ongoing bugs around missions
Riot Games has confirmed that the League of Legends Star Guardian event has been extended until Aug. 24 due to major bugs preventing summoners from seeing and claiming rewards from missions. Reddit user u/Hs_Cogito_Ergo_Sum posted their email response from Riot Support’s Esmerunghoy detailing the current bugs and issues the devs...
C9 HObbit calls for removal of ‘boring’ Mirage from CS:GO map pool, wants Cobblestone back
Cloud9’s CS:GO star and PGL Kraków Major winner Abai “HObbit” Hasenov has become the latest professional player to ask for the removal of Mirage, the longest-standing map of the game’s active map pool. Mirage is the only map to have been featured in all of...
Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone
It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
VALORANT’s new Reaver 2.0 skin line has leaked—and it’s looking as ominous as ever
Ever since VALORANT‘s beta, the Reaver skin line has been one of the most sought-after cosmetic collections in the game. Fans loved the edgy design of the various weaponry, the different animations, and the unique finisher that pulls their final enemy to the depths of the underworld. After a recent leak, it looks like players will get another taste of evil with the upcoming Reaver 2.0 skin line, featuring a whole new set of weapons to exorcise your inner demons.
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
Evo Japan returns to Tokyo in 2023
In the wake of Evo 2022 completing a successful return to offline competition under new management and featuring tons of new content, the Evo team has confirmed that the event will be making its return to Japan in 2023. Evo Japan 2023 will be held from March 31 to April...
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
VALORANT servers are down, players experiencing error code ‘VAL 19’
VALORANT players from around the world have been reporting a system error that prevents anyone from entering the game as of around 9:30am CT today. The issue is related to error code: VAL 19, which is typically accompanied by a message suggesting that players restart their game client. But since the problem is on Riot’s end, it might be difficult for players to resolve this issue by themselves. There are a few things VALORANT enjoyers can try to do to fix error code: VAL 19, though.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
Fortnite wants players to submit their best Fortnitemares Creative levels
With Fortnite‘s summer event coming to a close, Epic Games is already looking ahead to the Fortnitemares event that happens every year. This celebration of the spookiest time of the year will offer players unique new attractions and cosmetics that are sure to make this year’s celebration better than ever before.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed again, possibly until 2023
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed from its original Oct. 7 release date, according to an earnings call from Take-Two Interactive. The game, which was originally planned for an October release this year, is now being pushed back to “fiscal 2023.” The reason for the delay is so that developer Fraxis Games can “deliver the best possible experience” for fans of the game.
Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits
Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
