Philadelphia Inquirer covers President Wingard’s first year as Temple University’s leader

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO