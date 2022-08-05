ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Inquirer covers President Wingard’s first year as Temple University’s leader

temple.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news.temple.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation

More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

University of Pennsylvania Plans to Rebury Part of Controversial Skull Collection

The history of people talking about human skulls rarely involves anything good. On one hand, you have grave robbery; on the other, you have pseudoscience used to justify racism. And if you look back far enough in history, you’re likely to find some genuinely appalling things that were done to human remains, often at institutions that really should have known better. Sometimes, those historical wrongs have taken years to set right.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959

Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange native displays her ‘home’ in Philadelphia museum

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ellen Hanauer, a West Orange native, was selected from artists across the country to participate in “This Is My Home,” an exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia, Pa. The museum chose five artists to share their personal histories, experiences and hopes. “Each...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM

Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#The Temple#College#Temple University#The Philadelphia Inquirer
MONTCO.Today

Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler

Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
AMBLER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Tent encampment at University City Townhomes dismantled amid protest

The tent encampment outside of the University City Townhomes was torn down Monday morning by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers, who were met by a group of protesters opposed to the building owner's plans to sell the affordable housing complex. About 15 tents had been set...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
temple.edu

A COVID-19 update for fall 2022

While it seems hard to believe, the start of the fall 2022 semester will soon be upon us. As we prepare to return to campus, we wanted to take a moment to update you on the status of our COVID-19 plans for this fall. Our plans have been determined and approved after consultation with our president’s Public Health Advisory Council as well as Provost Greg Mandel and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
AdWeek

WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat Halal in Philly

Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy