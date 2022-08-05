Philadelphia Inquirer covers President Wingard’s first year as Temple University’s leader

Read on news.temple.edu
Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation
More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
University of Pennsylvania Plans to Rebury Part of Controversial Skull Collection
The history of people talking about human skulls rarely involves anything good. On one hand, you have grave robbery; on the other, you have pseudoscience used to justify racism. And if you look back far enough in history, you’re likely to find some genuinely appalling things that were done to human remains, often at institutions that really should have known better. Sometimes, those historical wrongs have taken years to set right.
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959
Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange native displays her ‘home’ in Philadelphia museum
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ellen Hanauer, a West Orange native, was selected from artists across the country to participate in “This Is My Home,” an exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia, Pa. The museum chose five artists to share their personal histories, experiences and hopes. “Each...
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
Wyck historic house ties legacy of its family to Germantown community
The Wyck, a historic house, garden and museum in Germantown, is connecting its history to its community through summer programs for the entire family.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
phillyvoice.com
Tent encampment at University City Townhomes dismantled amid protest
The tent encampment outside of the University City Townhomes was torn down Monday morning by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers, who were met by a group of protesters opposed to the building owner's plans to sell the affordable housing complex. About 15 tents had been set...
temple.edu
A COVID-19 update for fall 2022
While it seems hard to believe, the start of the fall 2022 semester will soon be upon us. As we prepare to return to campus, we wanted to take a moment to update you on the status of our COVID-19 plans for this fall. Our plans have been determined and approved after consultation with our president’s Public Health Advisory Council as well as Provost Greg Mandel and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.
billypenn.com
What to know about David Adelman, the billionaire leading the push to build a Sixers arena in Center City
When the Sixers went public with their plan for a downtown arena, they also announced the existence of 76 Devcorp. Formed to further the effort to bring a stadium to 10th and Market streets, the new development corporation is being chaired by David Adelman. Adelman is a longtime player in...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Shame on You': People Protest Removal of Philly Encampment in University City
Léelo en español aquí. An encampment that was put in place to protest the evictions of residents from affordable housing in a complex in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood was dismantled Monday morning following a court order. The Philadelphia Sheriff's office with assistance from Philadelphia police and other...
Philly drag queen, activist bridges communities through comedy
Drag queen Brittany Lynn is bringing drag mainstream, and erasing stigma around it one show at a time. She also helms Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time program, which sees her reading to children at area schools and libraries.
2 women found stabbed in Olney section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed Sunday night.
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
