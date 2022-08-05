Clippard starting rehab, Thompson improving, Strange-Gordon released

With one week left in the WNBA regular season, there’s still a lot to be decided as far as the postseason goes. Six teams have clinched spots in the playoffs that begin next week although none of the seeds has been locked up just yet. Chicago is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed, just needing a combination of two more wins or Las Vegas losses to seal home-court advantage through the playoffs. The defending champions are looking to be the first to repeat since Los Angeles did it in 2001-02. Las Vegas and Connecticut are battling for the No. 2 seed and potentially homecourt in their semifinal series if both advance. Seattle and Washington sit a half game apart in the standings for the fourth and fifth seeds.

BASKETBALL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO