OG&E Addresses Multiple Power Outages In Nichols Hills & The Village

WATCH: Winds Knock Down Power Lines, Trees In Kingfisher
Storms and high winds have caused damage to portions of Kingfisher County. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 surveyed damage Monday afternoon near North 2840 Road and Airport Road on the northwest side of Kingfisher. Multiple power poles were in the road. Nearby residents had trees snapped on their property. Authorities have...
News On 6
Fire Investigators Say Building Wasn’t Up To Code In Recent Manufacturing Building Fire
A fire is still burning at a Chickasha manufacturing building 30 hours after it broke out. The fire department told News 9 they will be watching the fire for at least the next two days while they investigate alongside the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both departments said the manufacturing...
News On 6
Del City Fire Department To Oversee School Zones
DEL CITY, Okla. - The DCFD will be stationed at school zones to help escort students across the road. The department said it wants drivers to take it slow and watch for kids crossing the street.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon signal light pole felled in crash
One of Yukon’s busiest intersections temporarily because a “four-way stop” after a signal light pole was knocked down in a crash. A one-vehicle traffic collision occurred about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at Garth Brooks Boulevard and W Vandament after the driver “blacked out” and “lost control” of his vehicle, according to a Yukon police report.
News On 6
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
Grady County firefighters is battling a hand sanitizer fire Sunday at an old manufacturing building off Highway 81 between Highway 19. Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) said the building is used to recycle hand sanitizer and there was a "large amount" inside the 120,000 square foot facility. Authorities said 27...
KOCO
Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KOCO
Smart Meters coming to Edmond Electric customers
EDMOND, Okla. — A new way to measure water and electric usage in Edmond – through Smart Meters. The city said the new meters will help customers monitor their usage and perhaps even save them money. Installers will be coming to homes starting next week. If you’re not...
news9.com
Crews Cleaning Up 42,000 Gallon Oil Spill Near Cushing
Cleanup is underway near Cushing, after a pipeline ruptured sending 1,000 barrels of crude oil into a nearby creek. Holly Energy Partners said its Osage Pipeline ruptured about a month ago and released about 42,000 gallons of oil into Skull Creek, which feeds into the Cimarron River. The company said...
news9.com
Edmond Starting Road Construction On Monday
Workers will be replacing water lines in the alleyways in downtown Edmond. First crews will start on alleyways on the west side of Broadway from 3rd to Hurd, once that is done they will move to the east side to work on alleys from 3rd street to Campbell. This project...
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
Police investigating deadly wreck in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed that life of one driver late Sunday night.
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
News On 6
'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro
The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Multiple fires in Garfield County, suspected to be arson
Multiple fires erupted in southeast Garfield County, northern Logan County and northern Kingfisher County Friday night.
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
