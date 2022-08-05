ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

just me 66
3d ago

why wasn't he put in jail 2 in 2 hours this is why people die nobody wants to do there job car should have been impounded and he should of been arrested end of it

WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop

POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
NEWBURGH, NY
City
Ulster, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
New Paltz, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two-car crash injures three in Town of Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – A two-car crash just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said. The accident occurred on Route 44 at the intersection with Burnett Boulevard. Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by a Highland resident and a 2003 Dodge...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
NEW CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash

NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Man Drowns in Harriman State Park Lake

A man who attempted to swim at Seven Lakes in Harriman State Park on Sunday has drowned, according to New York State Police. At around 8:15 Sunday evening, 43-year-old Bogdan Kardynal, entered the lake near the Sebago Boat Launch, and was seen flailing. A passerby jumped in to try and...
HARRIMAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
