Christopher Isabell
3d ago
This bill is nothing but new taxes for businesses, the average person. Will hurt the coal industry, under this 86,000 IRS agents to aduit Americans. A bad bill completely.
Reply(6)
17
scizmo
3d ago
Bozeman has voted against every bill to help everyday working people. why would you think it would be any different this time. boozeman voted against veterans healthcare. keep voting republican, it will get worse.
Reply(3)
19
Mister Ed
3d ago
You cannot do anything in Congress requiring 60 votes except vote yourself a raise. The last admiinistration did the very same thing when they cut revenue income by giving corporations and the uber wealthy another tax break. That trickle down stuff is a con going back to Raygun.
Reply(2)
8
