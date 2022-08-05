Read on www.wdiy.org
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
wdiy.org
DC League of Super-Pets | At the Movies
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
FOX43.com
BAPS hosts kids night; Rahmer wins fifth feature at Lincoln | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — Saturday night fun, fun for the kids that is. Before the races, BAPS invited the community out to the track as hundreds enjoy kids night. From turn four to the front stretch and pits, there were activities for kids of all ages. Before the dirt flies...
Inflation hits Musikfest, but show must go on
Nationally, in one year, the price of plastic products has increased 18.8%, food and alcohol are up 16.9% and apparel, footwear and other accessories are 5.6% more costly.
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 6, 2022
He next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated Summer Classic, the 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz coming to Pottsville, Pa
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Pottsville, Pa from September 9th to September 11th!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. September 9th - 11th. — View deal on CertifiKID. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness....
bctv.org
GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion
Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
Ridley Park Natives Take Fresh Look at Menendez Brothers on Investigation Discovery
Two Ridley Park natives are taking a fresh look at the Menendez brothers murder case in their new show, “Menendez Brothers Misjudges?” airing Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m., on Discovery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The show is part of Discovery’s “Shocking Crimes of the 90s“...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
susquehannastyle.com
Living a Most Inspired Life
Who is living their best life? Who is able to fully engage in a rich, stimulating, experience-filled life? Is it the people who are living in single family homes with rolling back yards crowded with neighbor filled summer barbeques? Or is it the people who live in minimalistic apartments, downsized with multipurpose furniture? Individual preferences matter, for sure. Statistics say that 80% of Americans prefer to live in a single family home, while only 8% prefer apartment and condo living.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
travelexperta.com
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
bctv.org
Renovation of 6th & Washington 8-3-22
On this replay of County Connection from February, Sandy Graffius gets a tour from developer Alan Shuman on the restoration & renovation of his building at 6th & Washington Streets in downtown Reading. From the program: County Connection.
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
York community hosts food truck benefit for families of deadly tractor crash
RED LION, Pa. — On Friday, hundreds of people made their way to the New Bridgeville Fire Company for a food truck fundraiser. The money raised will help the Stoltfuz, King, and Fisher families after last week’s deadly tractor crash in Lower Chanceford Township. “It’s just an unimaginable...
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
