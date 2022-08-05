Read on www.abccolumbia.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
WLTX.com
Arden Conyers commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris has added another local product to his 2023 recruiting class. Westwood star Arden Conyers committed to South Carolina on Monday. The three-star small forward chose South Carolina over Winthrop, USC Upstate and Wofford, among others. On 247sports.com, he is rated as the 3rd best...
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
WLTX.com
Familar faces spotted at South Carolina's first day of preseason practice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina football team kicked off the August grind, the News19 cameras spotted a number of players who made the Friday Night Blitz highlight reel. Former Hammond stars Alex "Boogie" Huntley and Jordan Burch are entering their third season in the Gamecock program. Those...
WLTX.com
Collin Murray-Boyles commits to Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another big-name in-state player will stay home to play for Lamont Paris at South Carolina. Midlands native Collin Murray-Boyles announced his commitment to USC Sunday, becoming the first commit for USC's 2023 recruiting class. Murray-Boyles also had offers from SMU, Jacksonville, Wofford, Coastal Carolina, and North...
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer uses a one-word description for why recruiting is going well
Shane Beamer has taken a clear approach to recruiting efforts at South Carolina, and it’s developed into a trend that has led the Gamecocks to a top 20 recruiting class. In an interview with WSPA-7, Beamer said he credits the recruiting success to being genuine with prospects and families throughout the process.
tncontentexchange.com
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield says team has to be able to throw the ball
COLUMBIA -- There’s no doubt South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield wants to improve everything across the board in year two. But there’s one thing, in particular, he wants to see tick up as the Gamecocks move into preseason camp. “We have to be able to throw the...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' coach-turned-QB Zeb Noland settles back into coach's role
COLUMBIA — Zeb Noland has a new chair. “It’s Danny Gordon’s old seat,” the about-to-be-25-year-old South Carolina graduate assistant said. “I was at the very end of the table in the staff room. Now I’m back under the TV. Got two big screens, got my own little desk back there in the corner.”
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Newberry draws visitors and harbors community with special events and shops
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — A little more than 40 miles northwest of Columbia sits the lovely town of Newberry. Around 10,000 thousand residents call the Newberry county seat home. “All of us would stand outside when COVID started and thought ‘The only thing we hear is leaf blowers and...
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
abccolumbia.com
Prices at the pump down again in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is some relief for your wallet. Gas prices in Columbia have dropped nearly 14.0 cents per gallon in the last week. According to Gas Buddy, drivers are now paying an average of $3.36 a gallon. Prices in Columbia are nearly 65 cents a gallon lower, than...
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Arrest made in weekend gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 23 year old at a gas station this weekend. Richland County Deputies say Byron Lewie was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
abccolumbia.com
Police investigating after child shot in finger
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a four year old child was shot in the finger. Investigators say it happened at a home on Cindy Dr. around 11 in the morning Monday. Police say the child’s parents were home at the time. Police say they are working to determine...
Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
The Post and Courier
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
