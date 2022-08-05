Damien Hirst Reveals Results of 'The Currency' NFT Collection

Read on www.papermag.com
RIP Issey Miyake, Legendary Designer and King of Pleats
The fashion world just lost one of its most influential names. Issey Miyake, the legendary Japanese designer, died at 84 last week in Tokyo from liver cancer according to a statement released by the Miyake Design Studio. Known for his signature pleating technique and origami-like shapes, the designer launched his...
Celebrities React to Beyoncé and Madonna's 'Break My Soul' Remix
As the summer of Renaissance reaches full swing, Beyoncé has joined forces with Madonna for their first-ever collaboration, the "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)" — which notably name checks over two dozen influential Black women musicians. Over the weekend, many of those mentioned — including Lizzo, Jill Scott,...
Amazon’s Audio Platform Audible To Ramp Up TV & Film Adaptations With Hire Of Jackie Levine
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Audible, the audio platform owned by Amazon, is looking to expand the number of TV and film adaptations of its podcasts and original audiobooks. The company has hired Jackie Levine, formerly President of Robert Zemeckis’s ImageMovers, as Head of Television and Film. Levine will lead a new division to oversee the audio-to-screen pipeline for Audible Originals. She will identify projects to adapt and package with talent. She will report to Head of Content Acquisition and Development, Pat Shah. It comes as the competition to adapt podcast and audio IP intensifies; Spotify has a deal with...
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
Willow Smith Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Willow Smith is opening up about her reaction to the slap heard around the world. In the off chance you forgot, the "emo girl" singer's parents stirred up substantial controversy at the 2022 Oscars after emcee Chris Rock made a joke related to Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia, causing husband Will Smith to hop onstage and smack the comedian across the face. What followed was widespread criticism of the actor's physical response from both the public and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not to mention plenty of questions about the Smith kids and their thoughts on the situation — and it seems as if Willow is now ready to answer.
