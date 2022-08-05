Damien Hirst Reveals Results of 'The Currency' NFT Collection

Willow Smith is opening up about her reaction to the slap heard around the world. In the off chance you forgot, the "emo girl" singer's parents stirred up substantial controversy at the 2022 Oscars after emcee Chris Rock made a joke related to Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia, causing husband Will Smith to hop onstage and smack the comedian across the face. What followed was widespread criticism of the actor's physical response from both the public and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not to mention plenty of questions about the Smith kids and their thoughts on the situation — and it seems as if Willow is now ready to answer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO