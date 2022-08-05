ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage teen in critical condition after falling off hood of moving vehicle

By News Channel 3
WWMTCw
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cw7michigan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Accidents
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
City
Bronson, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Portage Public Safety#Silent Observer
WWMTCw

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland man was 1 of 2 victims in fatal plane crash

A 70-year-old Wayland man was one of two killed in a plane crash near South Haven last Tuesday. The South Haven Police Department reported the victims were 70-year-old David Peahl of Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike of Lawton. Officials withy the Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper Aerostar 600 had...
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
WNDU

Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy