Portage teen in critical condition after falling off hood of moving vehicle

WWMTCw
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Fox17
16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
Officers seek tips leading to missing Portage man
Officers say 77-year-old Billy Brown is beginning to develop memory loss and needs an oxygen tank to breathe. Brown also cannot speak, so he relies on pen and paper to communicate.
UpNorthLive.com
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Video shows GRPD officers rushing gunshot victim to hospital
Grand Rapids police have released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids near The Woods bar that left four injured.
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WWMTCw
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Fox17
Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury. The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.
Man dies after crash with tree in Allegan Co.
A man died in a crash that trapped him in his vehicle Saturday evening in Allegan County, deputies say.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland man was 1 of 2 victims in fatal plane crash
A 70-year-old Wayland man was one of two killed in a plane crash near South Haven last Tuesday. The South Haven Police Department reported the victims were 70-year-old David Peahl of Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike of Lawton. Officials withy the Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper Aerostar 600 had...
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
WNDU
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
Argument ends with 1 falling off car roof; 1 arrested
A man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after a fight that ended with her falling off the roof of a moving car, police say.
