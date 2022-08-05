Happy Valley picks Williams to renew boys basketball program

Read on www.timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
Van Huss Dome closed; roofing structure being evaluated
KINGSPORT — Whether Dobyns-Bennett will get to defend its boys basketball state championship playing home games at the Buck Van Huss Dome remains to be seen. For now, the gym is closed as the school system waits on results of analysis involving the soundness of the structure.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster had been born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill football season tickets now available
The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
Brenda Mock Brown taking reins as ETSU women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named a new women’s basketball coach to replace one-year coach Simon Harris, who the school is firing in the wake of an internal investigation announced a week ago. Brenda Mock Brown, 44, who coached at UNC-Asheville and led that squad to two NCAA tournaments, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen set for Appy League championship game
After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
wcyb.com
South Greene looking to reload in 2022
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
wjhl.com
Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race
(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
Kingsport Times-News
New yoga program hosted by Bays Mountain is open
KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities. Power yoga for adults and seniors.
Kingsport Times-News
Summer in the Park wraps up season with hikes, traditional crafts and more
KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park, an award-winning nature program at Warriors’ Path State Park, wraps up with one final week of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events. During the week of Aug. 8, visitors can hike day and night, meet native wildlife, try traditional crafts, and much more...
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News Update on Blue Ridge PBS: Bristol casino
Blue Ridge PBS produces a Cardinal News Update with one of our journalists talking about stories in the news. In this latest episode, Megan Schnabel talks about the new casino in Bristol. You can view it through the Echo streaming service on demand here. Here’s the coverage we had on...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
Kingsport Times-News
Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
Researchers have discovered the remains of an ancient dog, the size of the largest living wolves, at the Gray Fossil Site. A recent study published in the Journal of Paleontology by Gray’s researchers claims this is the first evidence of any animals in the dog family from the site.
Kingsport Times-News
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan BOE looking at $25M for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary could be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. The improvements would probably be funded mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
