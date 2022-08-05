Salem Spartans hungry to erase sour taste coming off Class 4 semifinal loss

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
aseaofred.com
Sneak Peek: Virginia Tech
SERIES: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S NEW: The Hokies haven’t been the same program since Frank Beamer retired. The Justin Fuente experiment was up and down but it is now over as Brent Pry has been named head coach. The former Penn State defensive coordinator will look to build his team through defense and special teams to begin with as Virginia Tech comes off the worst bowl loss in school history, falling to Maryland, 54-10.
WDBJ7.com
Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
WSLS
Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
WDBJ7.com
‘I’m actually feeling pretty good.’ Lexington man eating Taco Bell for 30 days over halfway through
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three weeks ago, the country was introduced to the Lexington athlete-turned-filmmaker setting out to perform a super-size-like experiment where he will eat nothing but Taco Bell for 30 days to see if he can improve his health. This past Sunday, Sam Reid passed day 15. “I’m...
WSLS
Local businesses celebrate shopping local during Steppin’ Out
BLACKSBURG, Va. – People are showing up and “steppin’ out” for the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg. Over 200 vendors were at the event, but one local business owner remembers a time when Steppin’ Out looked a little different. For John Kline...
Blue Ridge Muse
Small Town Thursday Night with Junior Sisk
Junior Sisk’s nationally-known bluegrass band brought what appeared to be the largest crowd yet this season for Floyd’s Small Town Thursday Night events this Summer. With the Twin Creek String Band leading off the evening music, the normal threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms took a break for the music and movie that followed.
WSLS
‘A Knight with Kendall’ raises more than $11K for Jefferson Forest High School’s theatre program
Thousands of dollars are headed to Jefferson Forest High School’s theatre program thanks to “A Knight with Kendall.”. Cavalier Theatre announced the exciting news on Thursday, while also thanking all those who helped raise the whopping amount of more than $11,000. “Thank you so much to everyone who...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools navigates teacher shortage ahead of new school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In just over a week, Lynchburg City Schools will have students walking its halls again. But it’s been a busy summer of hiring for the school system. “Of the 687 teaching positions in the Lynchburg City Schools, we have a total of 35 positions that are vacant as of right now,” said Dr. Reid Wodicka, deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning.
WSLS
Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
