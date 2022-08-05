Water conservation measures back in place at Grand Canyon this weekend

Read on kjzz.org
Related
Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail, 40-60 mph winds to hit many Phoenix-area cities
The city of Flagstaff has asked people to "shelter in place" as flash floods are expected in the Museum Fire Flood Area, Mt. Elden Estates, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods Sunday. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood watch for portions of northern Arizona from noon Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Scattered...
Monsoon 2022: Rainfall totals across much of northern Arizona far exceed normal
Almost every location recording rainfall totals across northern Arizona reported measurements far above what they would have normally experienced by this point in the summer monsoon season, according to data from the National Weather Service. "The next one to two weeks also seem like they're going to be pretty active...
This Arizona casino resort reinvented itself during the pandemic. Here's its new look
Imagine stepping inside a cruise ship, but instead of ocean water, you're surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, about 30 miles northeast of central Phoenix on land owned by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, is where this vision becomes reality as a reimagined one-stop vacation spot. People who visited We-Ko-Pa before the pandemic...
Comments / 0