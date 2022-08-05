Prep football: Sky View counting on depth in 2022

Read on www.hjnews.com
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer roundup: Green Canyon goes 3-0 during opening week
A heavy Saturday rainstorm didn’t prevent a trio of local high school girls soccer teams from earning solid victories, plus it was another encouraging performance from Logan. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Logan all hosted opponents for the third time in as many days, while Sky View’s Saturday...
Herald-Journal
Aggie football: Four takeaways from USU’s first scrimmage
Utah State’s football program wrapped up its first full week of fall camp with a spirited scrimmage last Saturday at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center. Essentially all 119 of the offensive snaps were contested between the 30-yard lines during the two-or-so-hour scrimmage, which featured several explosive plays in the early going and defensive dominance as it progressed.
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
kslnewsradio.com
Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
Herald-Journal
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
Herald-Journal
Little Lambs Back to School Drive moves locations, looks to grow
The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids’ Back to School Drive is moving locations this year. For the first time, the drive will be held at the Cache County Event Center at the Cache County Fairgrounds on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Physical donations are currently being accepted until Aug. 10 at Anderson Seed and Garden, Leavitt Automotive, the Hyrum Library and the Little Lambs Foundation’s office. Cash donations can be given on the foundation’s website or via Venmo.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
Herald-Journal
Open-space bond route worth a try
Cache County’s recently approved “open lands” bonding initiative (HJ July 28) — now opening the way for public response — represents an acknowledgment from local leadership that Cache Valley stands at a decisive crossroads: the balancing of vigorous growth with planning measures and options that would preserve some semblance of the valley’s rich, agricultural heritage. Determining which areas of open space — incumbent on participating property owners — will be a daunting task, as well as assessing the extent to which the public is willing to pitch in. Changing climate patterns will certainly have a voice of its own toward deciding the valley’s future quality of life. Taking the bonding route is a bold move. It’s worth a try.
Herald-Journal
Drinkard, Corlyss Marsha
Drinkard Corlyss Marsha Drinkard 76 Logan passed away August 3, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on Trapper’s Loop claims the life of a motorcyclist
MORGAN, COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist died following a crash on Trapper’s Loop Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened near milepost 6 at 3:30 p.m. The UHP says the motorcyclist was traveling southbound and was unable to stay in the lane of traffic and left the highway. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle.
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish flames at home in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after a fire was extinguished at a home in Box Elder County. Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded after the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a single family home on East...
kmyu.tv
Two motorcyclists injured after collision in Weber County
Two men were transported to the hospital after their motorcycles collided in Weber County. Utah Highway Patrol and Weber Fire District officials said the crash happened at Monte Cristo Peak, just before Cache County, on State Route 39 on Sunday. They said the two men both knew each other and...
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset
SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
Herald-Journal
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
Pilot experiences mechanical failure, makes emergency landing in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Western Weber County Thursday afternoon, officials say. Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies and Weber Fire District responded to the incident at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The pilot reportedly experienced a mechanical failure, which forced him to land. Due to the remote location […]
DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
