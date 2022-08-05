WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

Read on www.wkyt.com
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families came from near and far to the Hamburg area of Lexington Sunday, spending the final days of their summer recess together to prepare for the new school year. “We came from McKee to buy some supplies for my granddaughter Madeline, she’ll be starting preschool,” said...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern builds in this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is a pretty hot and stormy day across Kentucky. This will likely kick off a more active pattern ahead!. Let’s get in it! Throughout the rest of the evening, temps remain in the 70s and 80s with a muggy feel. Slow-moving showers and storms are possible, but likely clear out after sunset. Tomorrow we should start off mostly dry in the 70s. As the day plays on isolated clusters of showers and thunderstorms could develop again. Temps stay steamy in the mid to upper 80s. Not all-day rains are likely. You can basically copy and paste the forecast from Sunday to Monday. After that temps really cool closer to 80 degrees. Another round of heavy rains move in and that could spill into trouble Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and into next weekend things look to finally calm down and dry out.
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning. Lance Storz, 49, of Allen is named in a 20-count indictment. Storz is facing...
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
