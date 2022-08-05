WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is a pretty hot and stormy day across Kentucky. This will likely kick off a more active pattern ahead!. Let’s get in it! Throughout the rest of the evening, temps remain in the 70s and 80s with a muggy feel. Slow-moving showers and storms are possible, but likely clear out after sunset. Tomorrow we should start off mostly dry in the 70s. As the day plays on isolated clusters of showers and thunderstorms could develop again. Temps stay steamy in the mid to upper 80s. Not all-day rains are likely. You can basically copy and paste the forecast from Sunday to Monday. After that temps really cool closer to 80 degrees. Another round of heavy rains move in and that could spill into trouble Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and into next weekend things look to finally calm down and dry out.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO