Everything you need to know about popular baby names—and if it’s the right choice for you

I'll never forget the first time I felt like I was missing out on time with my friends as a new mother. It was at 8:30pm on a Tuesday when I received a text, "Hey! We're grabbing a drink around your apartment. Meet us there?" At the time that I read this text, I was feeding my newborn son, Mason, who'd been home for under a month. With a sigh, I replied, "So sorry, feeding Mason right now, staying in tonight. Let's get together soon!" At this point in my new motherhood journey, I didn't know when "soon" would be.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO