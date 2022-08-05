High heat and flash flooding: What to watch this weekend

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Feast or Famine: Heavy rain falls in parts of eastern Iowa this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A slow moving cold front brought high heat, humidity, and heavy rain to eastern Iowa this weekend. Rain is now ending across the area -- some people need relief from the rain while others didn't get nearly enough. The heaviest rain fell...
Biden, first lady arrive in Kentucky to meet with flood-stricken residents
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Monday morning in Kentucky, where they were scheduled to meet with flood victims and tour a disaster recovery center. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an unprecedented amount of resources had been provided to help the state's...
ICSW announces Women's Hall of Fame honorees
Des Moines — Monday afternoon, the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women (ICSW) announced honorees of the 2022 Iowa Women's Hall of Fame and recipient of the Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice. The 2022 Hall of Fame Honorees are:. Elizabeth Cowles- Des Moines, Iowa (originally Oswego,...
