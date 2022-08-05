ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

High heat and flash flooding: What to watch this weekend

By Nicholas Stewart
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

ICSW announces Women's Hall of Fame honorees

Des Moines — Monday afternoon, the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women (ICSW) announced honorees of the 2022 Iowa Women's Hall of Fame and recipient of the Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice. The 2022 Hall of Fame Honorees are:. Elizabeth Cowles- Des Moines, Iowa (originally Oswego,...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy