CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with New Fortress' Wes Edens

Watch CNBC's full interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu. Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings. Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022. watch now. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. watch now. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron,...
CNBC

The Chartmaster on where semi stocks go from here

Carter Worth of Worth Charting breaks down where semiconductor stocks are headed after Nvidia's warning. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq futures fall on Tuesday as chip stocks decline

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. S&P 500 futures fell on Tuesday after another chipmaker warned about tough times ahead following Nvidia's poor forecast in the prior session. S&P 500 futures lost 0.2% as chip shares declined in the premarket. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%. Dow...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Micron warns, Bed Bath 'frenzy,' Tyson cut

Can Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) make it? Seems impossible with same-store sales down 23% last quarter. Shares of the home retail stock jumped nearly 40% Monday in what Baird called the "latest meme stock frenzy"; the analyst downgraded BBBY to sell. Why not issue stock today — even 10 million shares? Activist shareholder Ryan Cohen became the company's largest shareholder in March.
CNBC

Gold consolidates as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,790.82 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.1% to $1,807.20. Gold consolidated in a narrow range on Tuesday, buoyed by a softer dollar but held back as investors refrained from big bets until the release of U.S. inflation data expected to influence the pace of interest rate hikes.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Sunrun is too speculative for me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it." Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive...
CNBC

Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy

Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession. Brent crude futures ended the day at $96.65 for a gain of 1.8%. U.S....
