Watch CNBC's full interview with New Fortress' Wes Edens
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
The Chartmaster on where semi stocks go from here
Carter Worth of Worth Charting breaks down where semiconductor stocks are headed after Nvidia's warning. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip to start the week as Nvidia warning puts brakes on market rally
Stocks struggled to hold their ground on Monday, following the S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain, as demand concerns for the semiconductor industry weighed on tech names. The S&P 500 slipped 0.12% to 4,140.06. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.10% to 12,644.46. The Dow held on to a gain of 29.07 points to close at 32,832.54.
S&P 500, Nasdaq futures fall on Tuesday as chip stocks decline
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. S&P 500 futures fell on Tuesday after another chipmaker warned about tough times ahead following Nvidia's poor forecast in the prior session. S&P 500 futures lost 0.2% as chip shares declined in the premarket. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%. Dow...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Watch Monday's full episode of the Halftime Report — August 8, 2022
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Frank Holland and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Micron warns, Bed Bath 'frenzy,' Tyson cut
Can Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) make it? Seems impossible with same-store sales down 23% last quarter. Shares of the home retail stock jumped nearly 40% Monday in what Baird called the "latest meme stock frenzy"; the analyst downgraded BBBY to sell. Why not issue stock today — even 10 million shares? Activist shareholder Ryan Cohen became the company's largest shareholder in March.
U.S. stocks point to positive open following S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain
Wall Street is pointed toward a higher open on Monday following a mixed trading session on Friday. CNBC's Silvana Henao gives a rundown of what to know ahead of the trading day.
Cramer’s week ahead: Hot inflation numbers could push Fed to raise rates in August
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in August, before its next scheduled meeting in September, if this week's economic data shows that inflation isn't abating. "If I were Chairman Jay Powell … I'd be hard-pressed not to call a special Fed meeting...
Gold consolidates as traders brace for U.S. inflation data
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,790.82 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.1% to $1,807.20. Gold consolidated in a narrow range on Tuesday, buoyed by a softer dollar but held back as investors refrained from big bets until the release of U.S. inflation data expected to influence the pace of interest rate hikes.
Cramer's lightning round: Sunrun is too speculative for me
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it." Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive...
Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy
Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession. Brent crude futures ended the day at $96.65 for a gain of 1.8%. U.S....
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
