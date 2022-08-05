ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

By The Associated Press
WTVM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment. On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia. Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy