GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

Read on www.wtvm.com
Related
WTVM
7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment. On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia. Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the...
WTVM
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
WTVM
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 had the opportunity to catch up with an Alabama mother born with cerebral palsy. She has a one-year-old son. She wants everyone to know anything is possible. LaJessa was diagnosed with cerebral palsy 9 months old. She’s never had the ability to walk....
WTVM
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosted a seminar for new farmers in Russell County and surrounding areas Saturday, August 6. The seminar called “Operation Grow: Starting a Farm” was held at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site - and is set up to help landowners interested in farming.
Comments / 0